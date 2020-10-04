One of Donald Trump’s aides has also tested positive for COVID-19.

It was confirmed that Nicholas Luna caught the virus a little more than 24 hours after Trump was hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bloomberg reports. As one of Trump’s “body men,” Luna runs Oval Office operations for the White House, handles Trump’s papers and speech texts, and accompanies Trump on his trips—like to the debate in Cleveland—putting Luna on board Air Force One during the Minnesota trip where advisor Hope Hicks was first showing symptoms.

Trump and the first lady announced on Friday that they had tested positive for the virus, and now, it’s been confirmed that a total of 15 people have caught COVID: Trump, Melania Trump, and Hicks; Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien; the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; Utah Sen. Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; three White House reporters, one White House staffer; and Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame University.

Many suspect that Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House may be the social event where many of the aforementioned contracted the virus, as very few attendees wore face coverings. Joe Biden has since tested negative for coronavirus, but because the illness has a 14-day incubation period, this doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods just yet.