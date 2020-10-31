As coronavirus cases spike across the country, New York officials are set to replace its COVID-19 travel advisory list with a new testing process for all travelers.

As pointed out by Deadline, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change during his press briefing Saturday, as the nation quickly approaches holiday travel season. The Democratic lawmaker said that beginning Wednesday, non-residents who plan to come to New York must test negative for the virus within three days before arrival; once in New York, they will be required to quarantine for three more days, and then take a second test on the fourth day. If they receive a negative result, the quarantine period can end.

"There will be no quarantine list, there will be no metrics," Cuomo said. "If you are coming into New York within three days you must have tested negative. Once you arrive in New York, you must quarantine for three days and can take a test on the fourth day."

New York residents who leave the state for less than 24 hours do not need to take a test before coming back but should take a test within four days after returning. Anyone who opts out of the test will be required to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.

The mandate does not apply to those coming from the neighboring states of Connecticut, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania; however, these travelers will still be required to fill out the Traveler Health Form.

"The ship of State is sailing well: New York is the third-lowest positivity rate in the nation and New Yorkers should be very proud of what they're doing," Cuomo said in a statement. "However, travel has become an issue - the rest of the states pose a threat. We're going to a new plan given the changing facts, and the experts suggest we shift to a testing policy," Governor Cuomo said. "So there will be no quarantine list; there will be one rule that applies across the country. We bent the curve of this virus by following the data and the science, and we are continuing that approach with these new guidelines."