Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter to announce a new travel order, writing that individuals coming to New York from 19 states will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

However, Twitter swooped in to remind the governor that no one is interested in visiting New York, which, at the pandemic’s outset, became a hotspot for COVID-19 infections.

In late June, Cuomo’s travel advisory encompassed 16 states, but Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma have been newly added to the list.

On July 6, New York City entered phase three of its economic reopening plan, barring indoor dining based on state guidance. Other areas of New York state—like the Mid-Hudson region and Long Island—are on track to enter Phase IV.