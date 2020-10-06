After responding to a question about the future of musicians and artists in the UK, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has suggested people "in all walks of life" should look to find new opportunities.

After unveiling an emergency job scheme last month, Sunak has now declined to provide assurances about people in creative industries keeping their jobs.

Speaking to ITV News, Sunak said: "I can't pretend that everyone can do exactly the same job that they were doing at the beginning of this crisis. That's why we've put a lot of resource into trying to create new opportunities. It's not right that there’s no work available... Everyone is having to adapt."

While Sunak said that government were "trying to do everything we can to protect as many jobs as possible", he said that unemployment is "likely to increase".

When asked by ITV about whether the UK's "fabulous musicians and artists and actors" should get another job, Sunak said there is still work continuing in the creative industry, before adding: "Can things happen in exactly the way they did? No. But everyone is having to find ways to adapt and adjust to the new reality."