Texas authorities say they're searching for a suspect in connection to a months-long social media beef that turned deadly.

ABC 13 reports the incident occurred outside Houston's Wilcrest Baptist Church on Monday, as 16-year-old Mareja Pratt was on her way to settle a dispute with a family member. The high school sophomore was accompanied by her sisters Dekambrie Pratt and Prie Pratt as well as their male friend Anthony Thornabar when the family member arrived in a car driven by a man. Prie claimed the driver immediately got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the group.

"I seen him, he stood out the side of the car and he just started shooting. He was short and dark," Prie said.

Dekambrie and Thornabar also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the attack.

"They shot me, but I don't care," she said. "My sister is gone!"

Pratt's cousin Kira Walton told ABC 13 that Mareja had endured months of bullying on Instagram, but did not identify the female perpetrator by name.

"She kept picking on [Mareja] on Instagram, sending people pictures saying she was a prostitute," Walton said. "Messing with her ... messing with her to the point my cousin used to cry about it."

Marjera's siblings said their family member had initiated Monday's meetup; and although they expected a physical altercation, they did not anticipate gunfire.

"She was only 16!" Dekambrie said. "She was just a baby. She was just a baby."

Witnesses told police the suspected gunman and three females got in a red Chrysler 200 "and fled the scene in an unknown direction." Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Mareja's family has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the teen's funeral costs. The family had raised nearly $3,000 at the time of publication.