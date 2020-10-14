A Michigan man is now facing a federal hate crime charge after striking a Black teenager in the face with a bike lock, BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.

Lee James Mouat Jr., 42, fractured the teen's jaw and knocked out his teeth at the parking lot inside William C. Sterling State Park in Monroe, Michigan. The teen claims Mouat shouted, "N**gers don't belong on this beach," before closing in on the teen and his friends. He then hit the teen with a "chain bike-lock," WDIV Local 4 reported. Another witness nearby says they heard Mouat yell "Black lives don’t matter."

Mouat is facing one count of "willfully causing bodily injury to the victim because of his race," a criminal complaint BuzzFeed News obtained read.

The Monroe County man was arrested in June. He was charged with ethnic intimidation, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to WDIV Local 4.

Mouat has remained in jail on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces 10 years in prison.

As for the teen, he has recovered from the assault, according to The Monroe News. He received some $15,000 in dental work for free, and has since had a permanent implant placed in his mouth.