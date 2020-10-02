It seems Melania Trump's doesn't give a damn about Christmas, or the outrage over her husband's child-separation policy at the border.

During a Thursday night appearance on CNN, the first lady's former friend/assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared a recording of a private conversation she and Melania had in 2018. FLOTUS is heard ranting about her new White House duties and complained about all the heat Donald Trump received from the "liberal media." She also griped about having to participate in the White House holiday traditions, which include decorating the interior.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like [President Trump], I support him. I don't say enough. I don't do enough," Melania said. "Where I am ... I'm working ... my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?"

Melania then said that her participation in the tradition put her in a "damned if I do, damned if I don't" situation; she emphasized this point by referencing the outrage over Trump's family-separation policy.

"OK and then I do it, and I say that I'm working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"

The conversation was apparently recorded without Melania's knowledge.

Winston Wolkoff shared the recording during Anderson Cooper 360°, about a month after she published a tell-all book titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship. Shortly after the book hit shelves, Winston Wolkoff told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow she had tapes that could support the claims made in the book. She said she decided to begin recording her conversations with Melania toward the beginning of 2018, after her firm was accused of receiving $26 million to plan Trump's inauguration.

"Melania and the White House had accused me of criminal activity, had publicly shamed and fired me, and made me their scapegoat," Winston Wolkoff told Maddow. "At that moment in time, that's when I pressed record. She was no longer my friend and she was willing to let them take me down and she told me herself that is the way it has to be."

Melania's attorney Marc Kasowitz sent a letter to Wolkoff and her publisher Simon & Schuster in an effort to block the book's release. The lawyer claimed the contents of the book violated Winston Wolkoff's confidentiality agreement; however, as reported by the Daily Beast, Winston Wolkoff's legal team argued "the Gratuitous Services Agreement did not apply and was unenforceable as it was terminated more than two years ago."