The Chicago-Sun Times reports that a man was seen hanging off the 16th floor balcony of Chicago's Trump Tower on Sunday, from what was believed to be a climbing harness. Police spokesman Tom Ahern said he was asking to speak with Donald Trump as he dangled from the building, while also threatening to kill himself, if they didn't meet his demands.

A negotiator was sent to the scene to try and get the man down, CBS News reports. As onlookers gathered to witness the man's stunt in person, police blocked off traffic of the surrounding area.

On Saturday, the United Steelworkers union projected a light endorsing Joe Biden onto Trump Tower. Check it out below.

This post will be updated.