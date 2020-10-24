JetBlue Airlines has banned a man from all their flights after he was kicked off a plane for spewing racial slurs and assaulting a fellow passenger.

TMZ the flight was leaving from Kingston, Jamaica and going to JFK airport. The racist man in question initially got upset when he was told that there was no overhead space for his luggage. That's when he started to take out his rage on a nearby woman, screaming racial slurs, including the n-word, at her while accusing her of taking his seat assignment. Other passengers got involved in the fray, throwing punches at him as the flight attendants eventually got control of the situation.

Kingston police later arrived on the scene and arrested the man, escorting him off the plane in handcuffs.

“We have zero tolerance for racism or harassment, and after reviewing this customer’s abhorrent racist behavior, we have determined he is no longer welcome to fly JetBlue,” JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said in a statement.

It's currently unclear whether the man is still in Jamaica or if he was transferred to a jail in the states.