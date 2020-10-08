While this year has seen no shortage of deeply depressing developments across the world that will surely define 2020 in history as a total shitshow, at least we've all been given some solace in the form of Nathan Apodaca's Fleetwood Mac-soundtracked TikTok hit.

Apodaca—a.k.a. Doggface208—has become a fixture in headlines in the days since the clip in question became an ubiquitous presence across social media. The popularity led to thousands in donations for the burgeoning TikTok star, who was previously reported as living in an RV parked outside his brother's house, and has now helped give his new line of merch a major boost.

A rep for Doggface208 told TMZ on Thursday that the self-designed line of merch—available here via UpMerch—has bagged "more than $30,000 in profit" over five days. The UpMerch link-up, the rep added, came about after Apodaca realized he wouldn't be able to keep up with the demand on his own. Both UpMerch and Apodaca have benefited from the pairing, with Thursday's report including word that the site has seen a 96 percent jump in new customers following the Doggface drop.

The pieces currently available include short-sleeve Steady Vibin tees for $30, a King Doggface hoodie for $50, and more:

Image via Doggface208/UpMerch

Image via Doggface208/UpMerch

Image via Doggface208/UpMerch

Earlier this week, Apodaca became the lucky recipient of a new truck thanks to a joint act of generosity from Ocean Spray and Ron Sayer Nissan in Idaho Falls. Fittingly, the truck—seen below—was very well stocked with Ocean Spray products: