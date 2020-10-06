A carer from Elthan, South East London, was mysteriously found dead after taking a walk on a beach in Bexhill-on-Sea.

21-year-old Blessing Ayomide Adetutu Olusegun was a business and finance student and had been on a week-long placement in the seaside town as a live-in carer for dementia sufferers.

She had talked with close family and her partner at 1am on September 18, asking them to stay on the line as she walked towards the seafront and last sent a message to a family friend at 1.25am.

Blessing's mother, Esther Abe, 39, is searching for answers over why her "beautiful, gorgeous and talented" daughter died in an inconclusive and mysterious fashion.

She told the Evening Standard: "I'm devastated beyond words. I spoke to Blessing the day before and she was fine. Then the police came to say she was dead. A member of the public saw her body on the beach early in the morning. I'm a mother and I need to know what happened to my daughter. Did she come to harm?"

A GoFundMe page set up by Blessing's friend, Christiana Sofolabo, has called for "Justice for Blessing" and suggests a campaign will "march to Parliament" for answers. Christiana wrote: "This case has been very mysterious from the start. We have been informed by the coroner stating that Blessing's autopsy results came out as inconclusive."

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "At 6.20am on Friday, September 18, the body of a woman was found lying on the beach at Bexhill near Galley Hill. The body was identified as that of Blessing Olusegun, 21, of Middle Park Avenue, London. Police have been investigating the circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained though not suspicious at this stage. A post mortem took place on September 24 and further forensic tests are being carried out in order for the cause of death to be established. Police enquiries are continuing in liaison with the Coroners Officer."