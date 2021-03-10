For the past week, a widescale search has been under way to find missing woman Sarah Everard, but now the missing persons inquiry has become a murder investigation.

The 33-year-old, a marketing exec, was last seen on Wednesday 3rd March 3 on a doorbell camera while walking through Clapham to her home in Brixton, South London, having been with a friend in Clapham.

According to the Met Police, a serving officer has been arrested on suspicion of Everard’s murder. They also said that have received more than 120 calls from the public and have visited 750 homes in the area as part of the investigation.

The officer, who has not been named but is said to be in his 40s, was originally arrested on suspicion of kidnap on Tuesday at an address in Kent, but has since been arrested as a murder suspect and also for a separate allegation of indecent exposure. Neighbours of the Met officer have reported seeing a car being removed and claim they’ve seen police officers digging up the garden.

Speaking about the officer in question, the Met said in a statement: “His primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises.”

This story will be updated as more comes in.