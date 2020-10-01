A newly launched beauty brand is on a mission to increase voter turnout and get Donald Trump out of the White House.

On Wednesday, an anonymous industry insider rolled out Beauty Biden, which is described as "the most influential influencer beauty brand of the year." Though the brand was not created by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign, all sales proceeds will reportedly go toward the Biden Victory Fund.

As of now, Beauty Biden is selling a blue beauty blender for $20.20, as well as a range of merch, including a pullover hoodie, a tote bag, an assortment of pins and stickers. Additional products are expected to drop in the upcoming weeks.

"Biden Beauty's aim is to spread awareness and enthusiasm to get all Americans to the polls and to vote Blue," the brand wrote in a press release. "Let's cancel out orange for good, the only way beauty knows how — with color-correcting blue."

An anonymous spokesperson for Biden Beauty spoke to Fashionista about the public's response as well as the brand's over goal.

"We hope this brings interest to the Biden/Harris campaign and brings some inspiration into the voting process," the spokesperson said. "Our Biden Beat beauty sponges are dual-sized, look like delicious blue gnocchi that we wouldn't recommend eating — just face beating. Yes, that rhymed on purpose. They're bouncy, effective and the best sponges on the market. The best part is: You get a face beat while beating out Trump. That's because all 100% of proceeds goes directly to the DNC, helping the Biden/Harris ticket."