Minutes before leading authorities on a high-speed chase, an Oklahoma woman told police that she had to "poop so bad." That embarrassing admission/excuse was captured in newly released body cam footage, some of which can be seen as part of a news report in a video at the bottom of this post.

28-year-old Emily Sindt Owings was pulled over on Tuesday morning at roughly 9 a.m. after a police officer in the city of Enid says he saw that she wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Civil libertarians looking for further details can read more about it over at the Enid PD's Facebook page.

Owings reportedly did not have proof of insurance or ID (outside of a medical marijuana card). The officer who pulled her over then ran her info and discovered that her driver's license had been revoked.

Body cam footage shows the officer telling Owings that he was going to check for outstanding warrants. At that point she says she "has to poop so bad." She can also be heard saying, "It’s my birthday. It’s my fucking birthday" right after that.

From there things got even more pitiful. Owings asks the officer, “Why won’t you just let me go?” He replies that it's "Because your license is suspended!”

Owings tearfully apologizes throughout the footage and claims ignorance of the charges against her.

After saying "I won't drive no more," she then reiterates the urgency of her impending dump by saying “But can I please go home and go poop?”

It was learned that there was a warrant for her arrest for an incident in which she allegedly fought an officer. After that's revealed she's informed that police from a separate county are coming to get her.

From there the video actually takes a plot twist as Owings gets more serious and says “No they are not! Fuck you guys!”

She speeds off, with reports stating that she led authorities on a several-block-long pursuit at speeds in excess of 70 mph. She allegedly plowed through multiple stop signs before ultimately surrendering.

Upon being escorted to the back of the squad car she asks, '“Can I poop in your car, man?”

Continuing this run of outstanding dialogue, the police officer says, “You could’ve already been on your way to jail!” which drew a response from Owings in which she said “Yeah, but not pooping!”

Police say they found a pipe with meth in her vehicle after searching it.

She was booked at a local jail and hit with charges that include: reckless driving, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

You can (and should) watch the two-minute long clip below: