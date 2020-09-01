Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and killed a Black man on Monday.

Speaking with CBS Los Angeles, a woman who witnessed the shooting but chose not to be identified said she knew the victim—who has been identified by family as 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee—and noted what she explained as a use of excessive force.

"They didn't have to shoot him more than five times," the woman said. "They could have shot him one time in the leg. What's the use of having the prison system if y'all are just gonna kill us? What are y'all here for? Who are you protecting?"

In footage of the moments before the shooting shared to social media, other witnesses are heard calling out to the deputies as the man is seen running. Additional footage shows the moments after the shooting, with deputies seen attempting to render aid to Kizzee. After the shooting, a group of protesters gathered near the scene.

A news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 3:16 p.m. local time. According to the CBS report, the department claimed that deputies were initially trying to "stop a man riding his bike for a vehicle code violation."

In a statement, Lt. Brandon Dean claimed that a scuffle ensued, during which Kizzee let go of the items he was carrying. A witness said those items included a towel and clothes, with Dean claiming that deputies noticed a handgun inside the clothing items "at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

Per policy, multiple independent investigations are said to have immediately begun. These include investigations headed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, and Internal Affairs Bureau.