David Klein, the businessman behind Jelly Belly's version of jelly beans, appears to be tapping into his inner-Willy Wonka before calling it a career. That can mean one of two things (well, probably a lot more). Either he's enslaved a group of little people, dyed them orange, and taught them how to sing, or he's running some sort of contest revolving around candy. In this case it's the *double-checks* latter.

As announced in a news release, Klein will launch a number of golden ticket treasure hunts across the U.S. There will be multiple prizes in which thousands of dollars will be given away. And there will also be one grand-prize winner who will get their own candy factory.

Contest rules say participants "will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find." Winners who don't get the factory but still win will get prizes valued at $5,000, according to the release.

As for the person who takes that top prize, Klein says, "We are going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories."

As outlined in the press release, Klein says he and his partner have begun stashing tickets throughout the country "in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story." That info is semi-redundant, but lets you know they've already started.

As Klein added: “The biggest and best part of these treasure hunts is that anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for THE ULTIMATE TREASURE, which will be the key to one of [his] candy factories and an all-expenses-paid trip and education to a candy-making university.”

Note that Klein doesn't own Jelly Belly anymore, but that he's intent on giving away a Florida-based "Candyman Kitchens." Sorry if the picture and usage of David's past title, and several preceding paragraphs, threw you off. It's understandable, but it's still a candy store.

Also note that the contest will cost you some bucks (sorry if that deflates you too). Specifically, participants will have to pony up $49.99 to get the riddle for their state. These treasure hunts, according to Klein, also have a "strict" limit of 1,000 people.

Would all this mean you'd have to move to Florida? I...don't know. Be wise with your $49.99.

If this is something you may have some interest in, the press release says to visit thegoldticket.com.