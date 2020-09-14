A Georgia sheriff's deputy has been fired after a video showed him repeatedly punching and beating a Black man during a traffic stop in Clayton County. The New York Times reports that 26-year-old Roderick Walker was beaten by two deputies, both of whom are white, during an arrest on Friday, Sept. 11 for charges of battery and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers. When the officers stood up after beating Walker unconscious, his face was swollen and covered in blood.

As can be seen in the disturbing video, which has circulated social media, one officer can be seen leaning his full body weight onto Walker. The other officer, meanwhile, can be seen repeatedly punching him in the head. Shean Williams, the lawyer representing Walker as he remains behind bars receiving treatment in a jail hospital, explained that the incident happened as Walker and his girlfriend were returning a rental car.

Upon returning the car, they paid someone to drive them to another destination. Somewhere along the way, they were pulled over by police because the car they were riding in supposedly had a broken taillight. Even though Walker was not driving the car, the deputies ask him for his ID. Williams noted they both "became upset" after he asked, "'Why are you asking me for my ID? I'm not driving, and I have not done anything wrong.'"

The video shows what happened shortly after, with the deputies proceeding to attack Walker. "He is choked, he is unable to breathe," noted Williams. One of Walker's four children was present during the incident. In a statement released by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, it was announced that the deputy who repeatedly hit Walker has been fired after he was initially placed on administrative leave. The statement also notes that Walker cannot be released on bond due to prior felony convictions in another county.

"Roderick Walker is in jail solely because he was illegally arrested after being assaulted by Clayton County Sheriff deputies, not because of anything he did during that incident or in the past," added Williams. "Mr. Walker would not be in jail if it were not for this unlawful arrest that violated his legal and constitutional rights."

A video of the arrest, via NBC News, can be seen below. Viewer discretion is advised.