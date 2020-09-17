FBI Director Christopher Wray has confirmed that Russia, like with the 2016 election, is engaging in "active efforts" to influence the U.S. election.

On Thursday, Wray testified before the House Homeland Security Committee and said that Russia's goal in the 2020 election is to "denigrate" Joe Biden. Politico reports that Wray said Russians have been utilizing social media and "proxies, state media, online journals" in order to hurt Biden's chances, and bolster Trump's. Through these means, Russia has attempted to sow "divisiveness and discord." Apparently, Biden's campaign has been seen by some Russians as holding "anti-Russian" policies.

Wray made the comments as Trump and his allies have continued to assert that China is meddling in the election to help get Biden elected. As recently as last week, Microsoft indicated that hackers with ties to Russia, China, and Iran have attempted to interfere with the election, BBC reported. As CNN also pointed out this month, Facebook has confirmed that it uncovered evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Attorney General William Barr has notably tried to dispute these recent reports, however, asserting that Russia has yet to engage in such activity on a large scale. "I accept that there is some preliminary activity that suggests that they might try again," said Barr, who is a very close ally of Trump's. "It wouldn't surprise me if Russia tries something again of the same general genre before."

Also on Thursday, Wray disputed Trump's claim that Antifa (Anti-Fascists) is a terrorist organization. He acknowledged that some people who identify as "antifa" have been violent, but "it has not appeared to be part of a central organization." He added, "Antifa is a real thing, but it's not an organization or a structure."

Wray's testimony meanwhile, rippled across social media.