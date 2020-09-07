A fire that's caused the evacuation of thousands of people and destroyed more than 7,000 acres has now been determined to have been caused by at least one idiot.

In a public statement shared on Sunday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shared an update on the cause of the El Dorado Fire, revealing that it all started with someone using a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party.

"Law enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party," a Cal Fire rep said Sunday night. "The fire began at 10:23 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city of Yucaipa."

The rep also included a reminder in the accompanying press release about how dry conditions and "critical fire weather" can easily result in the start of a wildfire. Furthermore, the rep added, anyone responsible for fires "due to negligence or illegal activity" can be held responsible both financially and criminally.

According to a report from regional CBS outlet KCAL, the fire was observed burning in "four different directions" over the weekend. As of Sunday evening, it was said to be at around five percent containment.