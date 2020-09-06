Donald Trump received a not-so-warm greeting on Saturday when he arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

As pointed out by The Guardian, a group of protesters gathered outside the 800-acre club hoisting signs that read "coward," "traitor," and "TRE45ON." A number of the messages also referenced a recent report in which anonymous sources accused Trump of making disparaging comments about U.S. troops.

"Soldiers are not suckers" one sign read. "My dad [a] WW2 + Korean War Hero ... Hates Trump Back," another read.

According to The Atlantic, insiders claimed Trump had referred to fallen WWI soldiers as "losers" and "suckers" during a 2018 trip to France. He reportedly made the comments after he canceled a planned trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, where about 2,000 American soldiers who died in battle were laid to rest.

"Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers," he allegedly said at the time. The sources also claimed he opposed lowering the American flag at half staff following the death of Sen. John McCain, who was one of the most outspoken critics of Trump within the GOP.

"What the fuck are we doing that for?" Trump allegedly said when he noticed the White House flag had been lowered. "Guy was a fucking loser."

The president has denied allegations in The Atlantic report, insisting he has always supported the troops.

"To think that I would make statements negative to our military when nobody has done what I've done, with the budgets and the military budget," he said following a rally in Pennsylvania. "We're getting pay raises for the military. It is a disgraceful situation, by a magazine that is a terrible magazine, I don't read it."

According to The Guardian, Saturday marked Trump's 295th visit to one of his golf courses during his presidency.