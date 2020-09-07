An investigation has been launched after surveillance video footage showed bags of mail getting dumped in a parking lot in Glendale, California.

CBS Los Angeles reports that security camera footage from the 7Q Salon in the city shows a truck back into the parking lot, and then proceed to dump the contents of the truck onto the ground. The co-owner of the salon, Lilia Serobian, discovered the bags and filmed additional footage of the mail on her cellphone. Upon closer inspection, she discovered that the bags were filled with hundreds of unopened letters and packages from the U.S. Postal Service.

"It was completely unusual. If they're taking for their personal use, basically, why'd they have to drop off all the unopened packages somewhere," she said, adding that recent issues with the USPS have her concerned. "Of course it's suspicious," she added. "You start thinking, ‘OK, something is going on,’ because no one has access to all those boxes and packages."

Police in Glendale have indicated that this isn't the only incident of its kind, as they were alerted to a similar instance of unopened mail tossed aside in an alley that's located just under half a mile from the 7Q Salon. Thus far, it's not clear if the same truck was responsible for both mail dumps. A postal service employee was reportedly sent out to collect the mail, although the postal service did not comment further on the matter.