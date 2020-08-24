A 20-year-old Southfield, Michigan woman came to life at a funeral home after being declared dead, the local NBC affiliate reports.

The woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home on Sunday. The family called 911 and emergency workers arrived to find her unresponsive with no signs of life.

"When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes," a statement from the Southfield Fire Department reads. "Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life."

Yet another source says that police saw the woman move and urged the fire crews to return, but they assured the officers this was merely a side effect of the medicine they used to try to revive her. The woman was then transported to James H. Cole Funeral Home in nearby Detroit where employees discovered that she was still breathing.

"After receiving clearance from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office she was transported to our funeral home," the funeral home said in a statement on Monday. "Upon her arrival at the funeral home, our staff confirmed she was breathing and called EMS."

The EMS crews confirmed that the woman was alive and drove her to a hospital.

The Southfield Fire Department continues to plead its case, explaining that the woman was confirmed dead by both their workers and the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office before she was taken to the funeral home.

"Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data. The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing," the statement continues before saying that it will not disclose the woman's identity in an "effort to respect the privacy of her family."