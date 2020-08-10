Donald Trump was forced to temporarily halt his coronavirus press briefing on Monday when a shooting reportedly occurred outside the White House.

After Trump left the room, an agent locked the door from the outside.

Trump returned a few minutes later, informing reporters that an armed suspect was shot outside of the White House.

In a statement obtained by CNBC, the Secret Service said it could "confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene." Law enforcement officials told NBC News that a man was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital. "It was the suspect that was shot," Trump said following his return to the press briefing room.

While speaking with reporters, Trump incorrectly implied that the "1917 pandemic," which actually occurred between 1918 and 1920, contributed to the end of the second World War that actually ended in 1945. "The closest thing is in 1917, they say, the great pandemic," he said. "It certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended the second World War, all the soldiers were sick."