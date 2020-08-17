Three police officers were shot Sunday while responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a Cedar Park, Texas home, CNN reports. A law enforcement official told ABC News that at least three people were held hostage inside the residence. The department's Twitter account shared that the suspect was barricaded inside the house.

Cedar Park Police Department Asst. Chief of Police Mike Harmon confirmed via Twitter that all three officers are in stable condition.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, per WTVD. "We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved."

The Cedar Park PD said the suspect isn't in custody yet, and last described the alleged hostage situation as a "very active scene." A press conference is scheduled for 8 p.m. CDT.