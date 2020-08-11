A 17-year-old had to undergo surgery after he was punched in the face over mask regulations, CBS reports.

The victim was at his job at Sesame Place in Pennsylvania on Sunday when he informed a man and a woman about the theme park's mask policy. Police say that the guests responded to the request to wear a mask in an "aggressive manner," prompting the teen to back away. Both people then struck the 17-year-old in the face forcing him to the ground.

"He was aggressively punched by both the female and the male," Middletown Township Police Lieutenant Stephen Forman said.

The couple left the park following the assault and reportedly escaped in a car with New York license plates. Authorities are now searching for the assailants. Sesame Place is cooperating with police.

"On Sunday, August 9, a guest assaulted and seriously injured one of our team members. We've been in close communication with the family of our injured team member, and are hoping for a full and speedy recovery," Sesame Place said in a statement per CBS Philadelphia. "The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park."

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgeries for his jaw and teeth. Police are working with the New York Police Department to identify the suspects. Once they are found authorities will seek extradition from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and detectives will issue arrest warrants.