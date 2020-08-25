A wedding in Maine has led to an outbreak of 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

NBC News reports that the wedding and reception, which took place on Aug. 7, defied state attendance limits, resulting in the death of one person whose infection has been tied to the event.

Around 65 people attended the reception at the Big Moose Inn Cabins and Campground in Millinocket, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Janet Mills previously issued an executive order that restricted gatherings to 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors, and fewer if the meeting space cannot fit five people per 1,000 feet.

Of the 53 new cases linked to the reception, 13 were secondary and 10 were tertiary. That means the virus was transmitted to people who didn’t attend the wedding or reception, but were exposed to those who did. Individuals who were affected ranged from four to 98-years-old.

The inn has been cited for what has been called an imminent health hazard. Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long told NBC that while the warning doesn’t have a fine, it can end in more severe penalties if state officials believe the venue breached health rules again.

The hospital tested 366 people who went to the reception or who had close contact with someone who did. Due to the outbreak, the Millinocket Regional Hospital is closed to visitors.