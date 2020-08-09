Remember the photo that showed a large crowd of students, many of them without masks, walking through packed hallways at their recently reopened Georgia high school?

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, nine people have now contracted COVID-19 at North Paulding High School, which is located outside of Atlanta and where that photo was taken. Those who have tested positive include six students and three school staffers.

This is the first day of school in Paulding County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fzdidaAABM — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 4, 2020

"At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive," North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona said in a letter to parents that was obtained by AJC.

It's unclear if school officials will institute a quarantine or shut the school down in light of the positive COVID-19 cases.

Shortly after the picture started to make the rounds online, 15-year-old North Paulding High student Hannah Watters was suspended for five days for sharing the photo. Watters spoke to CNN about her suspension and said she doesn't regret sharing the pic.

"I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the county because precautions…and guidelines that the CDC has been telling us for months now weren't being followed," Watters said. The teen continued, "I like to say that this is some good and necessary trouble [...] So I don't regret posting this, because it needed to be said."

Waters later said that her suspension was rescinded following backlash over the school's decision to reprimand her. A second student, who's name has not been disclosed, was also suspended for sharing pics of the school.