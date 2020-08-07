A student who was suspended after sharing a mid-pandemic photo of a packed school hallway in Georgia has zero regrets about taking her concerns public, nor should she.

The 15-year-old North Paulding High student, Hannah Watters, spoke with CNN on Thursday about the viral photo showing a troubling lack of masks and explained how school officials' argument that certain code of conduct policies were broken is a flawed defense of their initial suspension decision.

In the interview, Watters said that her feelings of "concern and nervousness" about how school reopening measures are being carried out ultimately inspired her to share the photo.

"I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the county because precautions…and guidelines that the CDC has been telling us for months now weren't being followed," Watters said.

As for that code of conduct nonsense, Watters explained how several points made by school officials were faulty.

"It also says that students [in grades] nine through 12 have permission to use it," she said, adding that another mentioned point of policy violation about allegedly using her phone during school hours was also not accurate. "I posted the photo onto Twitter after school at the end of dismissal," she said.

Asked if she would have handled any of this differently if she had known the consequences, Watters confirmed that she would not. "I like to say that this is some good and necessary trouble," she said. "So I don't regret posting this, because it needed to be said."

Early Friday, the student's mother confirmed to CNN that the school principal had since informed them that decision for suspension had been reversed. Still, it's hard to fathom how school officials can make claims about a mask policy being impossible to enforce while those same officials were quick to enforce phone-related policies that have zero impact on students' health.