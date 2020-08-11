For the latest episode of Complex World, host Speedy Morman puts the focus on an issue that's far too often overlooked in national discussions about climate change: environmental racism.

Thankfully, for younger climate activists, this issue is becoming a fixture in efforts to inspire positive changes at the polls and beyond. And given that this is a presidential election year, the importance of continuing the conversation on how to combat environmental racism should be clear to anyone who may not have previously approached climate change-curbing efforts with this perspective in mind.

"It's literally deadly," climate activist Daphne Frias says of what's at stake. "If we don't do something about it in the next 10 years, we won't have a home to live on."

Frias also shares some insight on how climate activists at large can be more inclusive with their proposals for change, noting that a successful initiative must "meet every standard of living." Many people in America, for example, can't easily convert to plant-based and/or plastic-free due to costs and availability.

"Just because you're poor and you're a community of color doesn't mean that you don't deserve a good quality of life," Frias adds. "If we don't talk about environmental racism when we talk about the climate crisis, then we're really not addressing the climate crisis at all."

The disproportionate impact an array of environmental hazards has on people of color is a daunting reality, but there are ways to keep climate protection at the forefront this November. For one, voters should do their research to see if a candidate accepts money from the fossil fuel industry.

Up top, catch the full episode.