Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president during the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Biden will accept the nomination from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, businessman Andrew Yang, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Delaware Senator Chris Coons, and members of Biden's family are all set to make appearances.

It’s time to turn the page for our country. It’s time to fight for a future that we’re proud to leave our children. pic.twitter.com/aI0zsUGvxX — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 21, 2020

Former President Barack Obama spoke on Night 3 of the DNC. During his speech, Obama blasted Trump and praised Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris.

"Joe knows the world, and the world knows him," Obama said. "He knows that our true strength comes from setting an example the world wants to follow. A nation that stands with democracy, not dictators. A nation that can inspire and mobilize others to overcome threats like climate change, terrorism, poverty and disease. But more than anything, what I know about Joe and Kamala is that they actually care about every American. And they care deeply about this democracy."

On the subject of Trump, Obama said the reality television star "hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t." He continued, "And the consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't."



Key moments from Barack Obama's speech at the DNC pic.twitter.com/Q55HbOJjem — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 20, 2020

