The unconventional 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders headlining Night 1 of this year's virtual ceremony. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are among the other notable political figures who will also be speaking during the first hour.

The night will also feature performances from Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges.

Michelle first delivered her famous catchphrase, "When they go low, we go high," at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in response to how to "handle bullies" who oppose Hillary Clinton as the party's nominee for the White House.

She explained the meaning behind her phrase during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour stop in Brooklyn earlier this year. "Going low is easy, which is why people go to it," she said, per CNBC. "It's easy to go low. It's easy to lead by fear. It's easy to be divisive. It's easy to make people feel afraid."

"When I want to go low, it's all about my own ego," she added. "It's not about solving anything.... It's about seeking revenge on the thing that happened to you." Obama's message still rings true as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looks to prevent Donald Trump from winning a second term.

Sanders will once again attempt to create a unified front and implore his supporters to move past the preceding primaries and vote for his former opponent in the upcoming presidential election.

You can watch the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention up top via YouTube.

Night 2 will feature speeches from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, and more.