If you’re sitting at home bored out of your mind and trying to get creative with activities to do while social distancing, hiking could be the perfect stress-relieving adventure for you. We’re super lucky to live in Canada, where we can find lush forestry, sparkling blue waters, and hair-raising horizons without even leaving the country.

There’s plenty to discover right here and it’s a (literal) breath of fresh air to get outside and be active. Though Parks Canada had our national parks on lockdown at the peak of the pandemic, things have opened back up. Now is the best time to plan trips you can still enjoy this summer, as ridiculously fast as it may be flying by. Hiking lets us make the best of the warm months while feeling transported by the beauty of some surreal locations. Here are the 10 most beautiful hiking spots in the Great White North.