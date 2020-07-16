As if 2020 couldn't get any stranger, an image of a fish that has lips and teeth that look very similar to those of humans emerged on social media recently.

After a Twitter user from Malaysia posted what Vice identified as a triggerfish back on July 2, people really started to take notice of it this week. According to Vice, there are apparently 40 different species of triggerfish that can be found around the world. National Geographic also describes the triggerfish as having a "nasty attitude and this behavior is especially evident around nests, where intruders, from other fish to human divers, are likely to be charged or bitten."

It also looks as though there are several species of fish that inhabit our planet that share the disturbing trait of having humanoid lips and teeth. Dentist Howard Farran also identified the sheepshead fish to share this quality, using it's defined front jaw and teeth to eat barnacles, crabs, and shrimp.

There were others as well, like the pacu fish and white lip Cichlid, but you can look up images of those on your own time. In the meantime, check out some of the memes and reactions people had after this triggerfish effectively ruined some people's days.