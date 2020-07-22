Donald Trump has offered his well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British heiress who is accused of recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

The president made the comments during Tuesday's White House briefing on coronavirus. A reporter pointed out that Trump had previously commented on Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton's alleged ties with Epstein, and asked the president if he believes Maxwell will implicate other powerful men.

"I haven't really been following it too much," Trump said about the case. "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew."

Maxwell was arrested earlier this month in New Hampshire, nearly one year after Epstein died by an apparent suicide in his Manhattan prison cell. The 58-year-old woman remains behind bars on multiple sex crime charges, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to her alleged role in Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme, and is expected to go on trial in July 2021.

Trump's sympathetic comments toward Epstein's alleged madam immediately garnered criticism on social media. Many were quick to highlight the president's documented ties to the late billionaire, whom he once described as a "terrific guy." Trump has attempted to distance himself from Epstein over the past year, claiming they had a "falling out" over a decade ago.