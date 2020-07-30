Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to propose that the November presidential election be delayed, a desperate move, as polls show him lagging behind his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump wrote. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Election Day, which is November 3, is set by law. Federal election dates are designated by Congress, and the Constitution doesn’t make room for a delay unless it's approved by Congress, according to NBC New York. If Trump were to try to amend federal law, he would have to first go through the Democrats in the House of Representatives, and then the Republican-controlled Senate. Many notable politicians were quick to point out that despite his tweet, Trump does not have the authority to delay the election.

While there have been some outlying incidents of voter fraud—most recently in a city council election in New Jersey in May—there isn’t any proof that mail-in voting has led to extensive voter fraud, even in states with all mail-in votes.

Trump’s latest message is just part of his campaign to openly question the accuracy of mail-in voting, though members of his family and administration have voted by mail before. Trump, a resident of Palm Beach County, voted by mail in March for the presidential primary.

Trump’s tweet arrives as widespread polling shows that he has fallen behind in the race, trailing Biden by double digits as the election is less than 100 days away. The newest Wall Street Journal / NBC News poll shows that Biden leads Trump by 11 points, while the latest NBC News / Marist polls have Biden ahead in crucial battleground states like Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida.

The tweet also follows a U.S. government report that says the nation’s gross domestic product plummeted by an unparalleled 32.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, so it's no wonder Trump tried to steer the national conversation elsewhere.

In May, comments from Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House Advisor, raised Democrats’ concerns that Trump might use the global health crisis as an inroad to delegitimizing the election if he was afraid he’d lose. “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner told Time Magazine when asked if the election could be postponed due to the pandemic.

But it appears that Trump and his own administration aren't on the same page. As a response to comments from Biden in April, who said that Trump would “come up with some rationale [as to] why [the election] can’t be held,” Trump declared during a news conference that, “The general election will happen on Nov. 3.”

Biden still believes that Trump is going to mess with the election, particularly after recent Georgia primary elections led to long lines for voters after there were problems with in-person voting and vote by mail requests.

“This president's going to try to steal this election,” Biden said on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in June. Biden added that his “single greatest concern” is access to voting. “This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary,” Biden said.