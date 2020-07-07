Donald Trump's niece isn't pulling any punches.

Clinical psychologist Mary Trump—the daughter of POTUS' older brother, Fred Trump Jr.—is set to release a much anticipated memoir in which she depicts her uncle as an incompetent businessman and a self-aggrandizing liar. According to excerpts obtained by the Daily Beast and New York Times, the book includes a number of bombshell claims about the president and the alleged factors that led to his "twisted behaviors."

Mary Trump says her uncle is a sociopath, suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder, as well as a long undiagnosed learning disability.



"If he is afforded a second term, it would be the end of American democracy," Mary Trump writes in the memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. "Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with complicity, silence, and inaction from his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country."

Among the most disturbing moments in the book centers around a visit to the Mar-a-Lago resort in the 1990s. Mary Trump claims that at the age of 29 she was swimming at the club's pool in a bathing suit when Donald Trump caught a look at her physique and made a wildly inappropriate comment: "Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked," he allegedly told her. Mary Trump claims Marla Maples, Donald Trump's then-wife, reacted with "mock horror, slapping him lightly on the arm."

"... My face reddened and I suddenly felt self-conscious," Mary Trump wrote about the alleged moment. "I pulled my towel around my shoulders."

She also claims the president cheated on his college entrance exam while attending high school in Queens. The author says the stunt ultimately worked, as it secured her uncle's acceptance to the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton business school.

"To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him," she wrote. "That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records."

Other highlights in the memoir include the time Donald Trump allegedly chose to see a movie rather than be with his brother, Fred Trump, on the night he died; she also recalls a conversation with her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry, who dismissed Donald Trump's first presidential campaign as a joke: "He’s a clown — this will never happen," Trump Barry reportedly said. Mary Trump also says her uncle's fragile ego makes him easily susceptible to manipulation — a flaw that has been demonstrated throughout his presidency.

"His pathologies have rendered him so simple-minded that it takes nothing more than repeating to him the things he says to and about himself dozens of times a day — he's the smartest, the greatest, the best — to get him to do whatever they want," she writes, "whether it's imprisoning children in concentration camps, betraying allies, implementing economy-crushing tax cuts, or degrading every institution that's contributed to the United States' rise and the flourishing of liberal democracy."

Too Much and Never Enough is set to release July 14.