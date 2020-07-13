The second wave has ravished California forcing the state to dial back on its reopening process.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter where he explained that coronavirus cases "continue to spread at alarming rates" across the state. As a result, he has ordered all restaurants, wineries, movie theaters/family entertainment, zoos, museums, and cardrooms across the state to end their indoor operations. Also, bars across the state have to stop all of their business.

Along with these restrictions, 58 of California's heavily hit counties are required to close indoor operations for additional businesses including fitness centers, places of worship, salons/barber shops, and more.

Places like Los Angeles County and its surrounding communities were already adhering to these orders, but the new restrictions now impact close to 80 percent of the state.

Newsom's decision is rooted in the growing number of deaths caused by this second wave. Also, he's concerned that the state is putting unnecessary strain on its hospitals by allowing businesses to reopen.

"This virus is not going away anytime soon," Newsom told the media. "We’re still seeing an increase in the positivity rate, community transmission ... so that's why it's incumbent on all us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy."

People have taken to social media to react to California rolling back on its reopening phases.