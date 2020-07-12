Another video of a Karen going on a racist rant against a marginalized group has gone viral—and this time, the Karen in question shot it herself.

New Hampshire radio host, Dianna Ploss took to Facebook Live to share a video of her outburst towards a group of landscapers who were speaking Spanish while working. Ploss encountered the workers in Nashua, New Hampshire, when she went on a tirade, yelling, “It’s America. Speak English!”

During the clip, she assumes they work for the State of New Hampshire—even though that wouldn’t legitimize her remarks. The workers then tell her that they’re a private company; and even then, her intolerance isn’t dampened, as she continues to insult the landscapers.

When a black man, who was a bystander, confronted her, she shouted back, “Because he's a black man. He's gonna protect the brown man from this white woman.” Later, she posted on her Facebook page, “I’m not backing down,” and “So, if you want people in America to speak English, that makes you a ‘racist.’”

A petition demanding Ploss gets fired from her radio station, WSMN Nashua is now making the rounds. It should also be noted that Ploss is pro-Trump, with her labeling herself as a MAGA activist on her Facebook page.