Initial data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reports that there were zero confirmed or probable coronavirus-related deaths on July 11, Bloomberg reports. The city hasn't gone a day without someone dying from COVID-19 since March 13.

In late March, New York City was considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, reaching its peak in terms of confirmed deaths on April 7, with 597. The city has a total of 18,670 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 4,613 probable ones. Hospitalizations hit a high mark in the state of New York in April, eclipsing 18,000 patients.

"What's happening in New York is not a New York phenomenon," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in March. "People in New York don’t have a different immune system than other Americans. It's higher in New York because it started here first, because we have global travelers coming here first, because we have more density than most places, but you will see this in cities all across the country."

New York City's positive milestone will likely be overshadowed by the grim numbers coming out of Florida, where a staggering 15,299 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, a single-day record for a U.S state. Even as Cuomo has ordered for visitors from 19 states to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival to New York, he believes that the majority of the country's inability to contain the spread of the virus will eventually lead to an increase of new cases in NYC.

"We're doing everything we can," Cuomo told WAMC radio, but "I can feel it coming."