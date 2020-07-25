Michigan authorities say they have arrested the woman who was filmed setting a car on fire before the flames blasted her to the ground.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged the suspect, 26-year-old Sydney Parham, with felony third-degree arson in connection to the July 22 incident. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's office, police responded to reports of a vehicle fire in an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers said they spoke to a number of witnesses and identified the Parham as the suspect. They also obtained a now-viral video that purportedly showed Parham standing outside a black Jeep and dousing its interior with an inflammable liquid. Moments later, a burst of flames blew the woman backwards after she apparently ignited the vehicle through its rear window.

The sheriff's office said Parham was an acquaintance of the vehicle owner, but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Parham was taken into custody after she was located at her residence. The woman was then "checked out medically and treated for minor cuts and burns, while at the Macomb County Jail." Parham received a $20,000 personal bond and is scheduled to appear on court on Aug. 5.