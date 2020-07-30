The man who videotaped the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is also under investigation for alleged child molestation.

The New York Post reports that the Glynn County Police Department contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on July 15 to open a sex crimes probe against William Bryan Jr. The case was launched the next day.

An investigation fact sheet obtained by First Coast News lists the case as “child abuse/molestation,” and that the purported incident happened in Camden County, involving a white female victim. The GBI hasn’t shared any further details about the case it’s an ongoing investigation.

Bryan was arrested on May 21 for hitting Arbery with his truck during the February attack. He also shot the incident on his cellphone. Bryan’s arrest warrant said he attempted “to confine and detain” Arbery without legal authority by “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions” prior to Arbery’s murder.

Bryan has been charged with malice and felony murder, alongside the other two suspects, Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael. All three have pleaded not guilty.

During witness testimony in the bond motion, the prosecutor disclosed Bryan’s child molestation allegations. “There are texts to support the DOJ’s investigation,” Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans said, per WJXT. “I can confirm as of yesterday, the GBI has opened an additional parallel investigation into sex crimes that stemmed from this. This now also heightens the risk of flight, as well.” The judge didn’t grant Bryan bail.