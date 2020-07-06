Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate and confidante of the late Jeffrey Epstein, could reportedly start airing out dirty laundry and "naming some big names" in an attempt to help out her own case following her arrest on multiple charges, Page Six reports. The charges include conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

"She's going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein's parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes," Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein, told Page Six.

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI early Thursday morning in New Hampshire. She has allegedly been under FBI surveillance since, at least, December.

Prosecutors are accusing Maxwell of helping Epstein lure girls as young as 14 years old since the mid-1990s, and allegedly being present or involved with the sexual abuse of three underage girls. She could face a maximum of 35 years in prison. Hoffenberg claims Ghislaine may have believed her and Epstein's close connections with the intelligence communities made her "untouchable."

Maxwell became a person of interest especially after the mysterious death of Epstein in August, which was ruled a suicide by hanging. He was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein had allegedly been associated with noteworthy figures like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Leslie Wexner, and Donald Trump. All four men have since denied any knowledge or involvement in Epstein's underage sex ring. Clinton said he once traveled on Epstein's private plane and nothing more, while Wexner claims Epstein only served as his money manager.