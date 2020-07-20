Variety reports that Disney World recently posted an amendment to its face covering policy by banning visitors from eating and drinking while walking around the park with their mask off.

*trails off, begins thinking about "Mask Off" by Future*

Anyway, this revision eliminates the loophole that people have been trying to exploit as a way of getting around the park's requirement that anyone over two years old must wear a face covering at all times.

"Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members," the park's site reads. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

Disney World in Florida reopened its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks last week after being closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As these venues were trying to get back into business, coronavirus cases in the state were spiking at an alarming rate. Since July 10, Florida has reported less than 10,000 daily cases just once.

On July 15, a Disney spokeswoman announced, per NPR, that their park in Hong Kong would be temporarily closed again after the city saw a rise in coronavirus cases. A city health official told the Asia Times that the virus' spread in Hong Kong had gotten "a bit out of control." According to CNN, the re-closure was in response to 52 new cases.

Orlando is part of Florida's Orange County, which reported 469 new cases on Friday.