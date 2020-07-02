A California man who conceded on Facebook that it was stupid to have risked his health and the health of others by attending a party during a pandemic died one day after sharing his message of regret.

51-year-old Thomas Macias started feeling unwell after the Lake Elsinore party earlier this month, ultimately taking to Facebook to warn others against similar acts of admitted "stupidity" amid rising COVID-19 numbers.

'I went out a couple of weeks ago ... because of my stupidity I put my mom and sisters and my family's health in jeopardy," he said in the post, per CNN's report. "This has been a very painful experience. This is no joke. If you have to go out, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. ... Hopefully with God's help, I'll be able to survive this."

Macias, who was at higher risk for the virus due to being diabetic, attended a friend's barbecue after restrictions in the state were loosened. Following the get-together, another friend who had been there contacted Macias to reveal he had COVID-19 and "was aware" of this fact when he attended. Later, as many as 12 people who were at the party tested positive for the virus, including Macias. He died on June 21, just one day after the Facebook post and three days after receiving a positive diagnosis.

Per Riverside County offiicals, Macias died due to the virus.