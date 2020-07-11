Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has ordered residents to stay home as she revises the city's reopening plan, shifting Atlanta back to phase 1.

Bottoms released a statement on Friday explaining that this move is in response to the "alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia."

"Based upon the surge of COVID-19 cases and other data trends, pursuant to the recommendations of our Reopening Advisory Committee, Atlanta will return to Phase I of our reopening plan," the statement reads. "Georgia reopened in a reckless manner and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences."

Phase 1 requires residents to remain in their homes except for essential trips. Restaurants will only do delivery and to-go orders while only necessary city facilities and businesses will be allowed to stay open. Atlanta will also pause its intake of special event applications.

Atlanta entered phase 2 of its five-step reopening process in May. Since then, things have gone off the rails as people ignored the social distancing orders in hopes of enjoying their summer.

Bottoms' new orders follow the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

Despite Bottoms' urges, the state of Georgia is ready to move forward with the reopening process. After hearing Bottoms' order, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reminded the press that no mayoral stance can override state regulations.

"As clearly stated in my executive orders, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide," he tweeted. "If the Mayor actually wants to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she should start enforcing state restrictions, which she has failed to do."

As of Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that there are 4,484 new coronavirus cases in the state. This has resulted in 35 deaths and 331 hospitalizations.