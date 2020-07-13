Over the weekend an Alaska Airlines flight got derailed when an unruly passenger openly expressed his intent to "kill everyone on this plane" in the "name of Jesus."

TMZ classified this outburst as "horrifying," but I'd put it in more of an "annoying douche who ruined everyone's night" category. You can watch and be your own judge because someone (probably several people, actually) recorded the guy on their phone as he strolled through the aisle saying "I'm going to kill everybody on this plane. Die in the name of Jesus!!!"

This incident happened about 20 minutes into a Saturday night flight taking people from Seattle to Chicago. The man was subdued by the flight crew, in addition to two passengers and a law enforcement officer who happened to be on the plane. The belligerent man was unarmed, and also (as you maybe saw) was wearing a facemask. According to reports it's not clear what led to the threats. Also nobody was injured.

As you might expect, the original plan to take passengers from Seattle to Chicago without any threats to their lives being made was thoroughly fucked up when threats to their lives began to be made. As such, the plane turned around and made an emergency landing at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The man was arrested for harassment and booked at the King County Jail.

Also, as we're sure you've been concerned about since clicking on this story, the original passengers were put on the next flight to Chicago.

Phew, what a relief. Happy ending.