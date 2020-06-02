As protests continue nationwide following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, the importance of the upcoming election is brought sharply into focus.

And while young people are often unfairly maligned as being apathetic non-voters, a crucial reality check that's often left uncashed in that mainstream conversation is the fact that young people—particularly people of color—are still targeted with sickening voter suppression tactics in many areas across the country.

For the latest episode of Complex World, host Speedy Morman hears from a number of key voices regarding how this targeted effort at poisoning elections looks in 2020, as well as what to do if you or someone you know is affected.

"People were not able to cast a ballot and be heard," Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor and also founded Fair Fight Action, says. "And because of that, their voices were ignored in our election. It was a very close election."

Catch the full new installment of Complex World, also featuring Rapsody and Malcolm Jenkins, above.