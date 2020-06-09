Just over two weeks after George Floyd's death sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism across the world, his funeral is being held in Houston.

Friends and family came to pay their respects to Floyd, who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis while unarmed. The funeral follows the memorial service held for him in Minneapolis, which saw Rev. Jesse Jackson, Minnesota Rep. Illhan Omar, Martin Luther King III, and Kevin Hart stop by. Another public memorial was held for Floyd in Houston on Monday at the Fountain of Praise church, which is the same church where his funeral is being held.

At the funeral, CBS News reports that Floyd's casket was left open for mourners to see his body. The move is reportedly an homage to Emmett Till, who was lynched at age 14 in 1955; Till's mother requested her son's casket be left open in order for those in attendance to see what was done to him. Hundreds turned up to say goodbye to Floyd, with hundreds also crowding the church outside.

Limited to an attendance of just 500 people, Rev. Al Sharpton is set to give the eulogy, while Rep. Al Green of Texas, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are expected to give remarks. Joe Biden spoke at the service via video, telling Floyd's family that him and his wife Jill "know the pain." He added, "Unlike most you must grieve in public, that is a burden." He also addressed Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna. "You're so brave, daddy's looking down and he's so proud of you," he said. "I know you have a lot of questions... no child should have to ask questions that black children have had to ask for generations."

As his message came to an end, Biden said America must put a stop to the "systemic abuse that plagues American life." Family members of other unarmed black victims of police brutality are in attendance, including Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner's family. When the funeral service comes to an end, Floyd's body will be taken to Pearland's Houston Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.

Floyd died on May 25 when officer Derek Chauvin put him in handcuffs and kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. "I can't breathe," he told Chauvin and the three other officers involved in his arrest for allegedly using a fake $20 bill. His death was caught on video, circulating online and sparking global outrage including protests in all 50 states in the U.S. Chauvin and the three other officers have been arrested.

Watch the funeral in Houston above.