Shocking footage of a tanker truck was captured on Sunday, as it attempted to drive through a large crowd of protesters holding a demonstration on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis, The Star Tribune reports.

According to The Star Tribune, dozens of marchers were seated or had taken a knee for a moment of silence on the highway, when the driver was heard honking his horn at the crowd without any intention of slowing down. "He wasn’t stopping. He was beeping loudly and driving into a crowd of people," Minneapolis Washburn High School special education teacher Drew Valle told the outlet. "That's the same kind of malice that brought us her. It’s a callous disregard for someone’s humanity."

When the driver finally stopped, the demonstrators swarmed the vehicle.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the driver has been arrested, and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bridge was shut down in the late afternoon due to the protest.