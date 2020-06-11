Footage of a racist woman now being referred to as "Staircase Karen," among other variations on the Karen theme, is now part of an investigation by police in Torrance, California.

Per KABC-TV, the incident went down on Wednesday at Wilson Park in Torrance. A woman filming her exercise routine calmly remarks "Jesus" to another woman who appears to bump into her on the stairs, despite there being plenty of room for the woman to pass by without insisting on such close proximity.

From there, the angry staircase racist wished violence on the woman and told her to get out of the country and, confusingly, the world.

"Listen to me," the woman said, as seen in the video above. "We don't play games here anymore, OK? Next time you talk to me like that, you're gonna get your ass kicked by my family. They're gonna fuck you up. That's right. Because you are an asshole. The whole stairs to yourself. … This is not just for you. Get the fuck out of this world. Get the fuck out of this state. Go back to whatever fucking Asian country you belong in, you little fucking bitch. This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here."

The woman then urged the recipient of her hateful attack to put the footage on social media.

"I hope you do because every fucking person will beat the crap out of you from here on out. Don't you ever say 'Oh Jesus' to me when I wanna use the stairs, you little bitch."

When reminded that other stairs exist, the woman proceeds to call the exercising individual "a sick fucking ignorant teenager" and begins to obsess over her choice of workout attire.

In a statement addressing the video, Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey confirmed that police are investigating, adding that "public safety" is a top priority in the city.

"All visitors to our open spaces should always feel safe and free to exercise while practicing social distancing without conflict," the mayor said, noting that the behavior seen in the viral video "cannot be tolerated."

